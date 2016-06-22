版本:
BRIEF-1st Constitution says board expands size to eight members

June 22 1st Constitution Bancorp

* On june 20, board expanded size of board to eight members and elected five individuals, effective immediately- sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28Nb3WZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
