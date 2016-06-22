版本:
2016年 6月 22日

BRIEF-Collegium Pharma reports positive topline results for hydrocodone deterx clinical study

June 22 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Collegium announces positive topline results for hydrocodone deterx clinical study

* Plans to accelerate development of lead hydrocodone deterx formulation candidate

* Results demonstrated that both hydrocodone deterx product candidates were bioequivalent when comparing crushed, intact dosing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
