June 22 Stockport Exploration Inc

* Says entered into a cash and share option agreement with sovereign gold company limited

* Says to acquire 100% of stockport's 317 claim units within crescent lake lithium prospect in ontario , canada

* Says stockport will be paid $1.4 million in cash and shares