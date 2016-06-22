BRIEF-Alaska Airlines says new, daily nonstop flights between Portland, Oregon and Orlando, Florida, to begin in March 2017

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 22 (Reuters) -
* Alaska airlines says new, daily nonstop flights between portland, oregon and orlando, florida , to begin in march 2017
* Alaska airlines will offer 21 weekly nonstop flights from seattle , portland and san diego
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering