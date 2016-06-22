版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Airlines says new, daily nonstop flights between Portland, Oregon and Orlando, Florida, to begin in March 2017

June 22 (Reuters) -

* Alaska airlines will offer 21 weekly nonstop flights from seattle , portland and san diego Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
