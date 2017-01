June 22 OrganiGram Holdings Inc :

* OrganiGram Holdings Inc receives license to sell oil extracts

* OrganiGram says received an amendment to its license to include both production and sale of cannabis oil extracts from health canada

* OrganiGram says license was upgraded from production only and provides OrganiGram with ability to produce and sell cannabis oil extracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)