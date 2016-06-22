BRIEF-American Express makes changes to EMV chargeback policy to limit fraud costs for merchants

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 22 American Express Co
* Announced changes to EMV chargeback policy to help merchants limit their fraud costs as they upgrade their point-of-sale systems
* By end of august 2016, merchants will not be held liable for chargebacks for counterfeit fraud when a transaction is under $25
* By end of 2016 American Express also plans to limit number of counterfeit fraud chargebacks to a total of 10 per card account
* Card issuer will bear financial liability for any additional counterfeit fraud transaction that is disputed on a card account after 10 chargebacks
* Changes announced Wednesday by American Express will remain in effect until AApril 2018
* Limit does not prevent a card member from disputing additional fraudulent transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering