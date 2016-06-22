版本:
BRIEF-Analogic says resolves distributor inquiry

June 22 Analogic Corp

* Reached agreements with sec, department of justice, and danish government resolving previously disclosed fcpa investigation

* Agreement resolves previously disclosed fcpa investigation relating to payments made by co's danish unit on behalf of certain distributors

* As a result of resolution, company and its danish subsidiary will pay approximately $14.9 million in disgorgement, interest, and penalties

* Amounts to be paid were previously reflected in company's financial statements and will not impact its fiscal 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

