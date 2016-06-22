版本:
BRIEF-Nymox Pharmaceutical reports results of prostate cancer study

June 22 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp

* Nymox reports long-term prostate cancer results in 7 year prospective study of 995 u.s. Middle-Aged and elderly men without cancer

* Men who received fexapotide showed a major reduction in incidence of prostate cancer, compared to placebo

* Men who received fexapotide showed major reduction in incidence of prostate cancer versus placebo and versus known and expected normal incidence of disease

* New data analysis has now shown statistically significant and very low incidence of 1.3% for prostate cancer in comparable fexapotide treated bph population Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

