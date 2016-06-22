BRIEF-Nymox Pharmaceutical reports results of prostate cancer study

June 22 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp
* Nymox reports long-term prostate cancer results in 7 year
prospective study of 995 u.s. Middle-Aged and elderly men
without cancer
* Men who received fexapotide showed a major reduction in
incidence of prostate cancer, compared to placebo
* Men who received fexapotide showed major reduction in
incidence of prostate cancer versus placebo and versus known and
expected normal incidence of disease
* New data analysis has now shown statistically significant
and very low incidence of 1.3% for prostate cancer in comparable
fexapotide treated bph population
