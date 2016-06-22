BRIEF-Noble announces receipt of $540 mln full settlement value from Freeport-McMoRan

June 22 Noble Corporation Plc :

* Noble Corporation Plc announces receipt of $540 million full settlement value from Freeport-McMoRan

* Contracts for both Noble Sam Croft and Noble Tom Madden were terminated on may 10, 2016

* Noble Sam Croft and Noble Tom Madden are in process of being warm stacked while contract opportunities are evaluated

* For Q2 of 2016, Noble expects to recognize revenues associated with Noble Sam Croft and Noble Tom Madden of about $431 million

* With Freeport settlement value collected, cash and cash equivalents balance is approximately $865 million at June 22, 2016