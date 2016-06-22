BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics to cut a portion of co's workforce

June 22 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc :
* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc says on June 16 board approved
a strategic restructuring to eliminate a portion of co's
workforce
* Board approved a strategic restructuring of the company to
eliminate a portion of the company's workforce
* Will eliminate 14 positions across organization,
representing approximately 70 percent of company's workforce
* The company currently expects to record the restructuring
charges during the second and third quarters of 2016
* Currently anticipates incurring total restructuring costs
of approximately $0.9 million
* Currently expects to record restructuring charges during
second and third quarters of 2016
