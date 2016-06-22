BRIEF-Baytex Energy says some units have got tax reassessments from CRA

June 22 Baytex Energy Corp :
* Baytex provides update on tax reassessment
* Indirect subsidiary entities have received reassessments
from Canadian Revenue Agency that deny non-capital loss
deductions relevant to calculation of income taxes for years
2011 through 2015
* Baytex says remains confident that tax filings of affected
entities are correct and will vigorously defend their tax filing
position
* Baytex energy corp says reassessments do not require
baytex to pay any amounts in order to participate in appeals
process
