BRIEF-Allegiant air pilots represented by Teamsters reach tentative agreement on first union contract

June 22 Teamsters:
* Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters reached
tentative agreement on first union contract with Airline on
tuesday, June 21, 2016
* Teamsters and Allegiant negotiators have agreed to meet
the week of June 27 to finalize the "contract language"
* Tentative agreement includes significant compensation,
retirement, medical benefit increases, improved scheduling rules
and procedures
* Tentative agreement also includes job protections, and
other important work rule enhancements
* Details of tentative deal to 1st be disclosed to,
discussed with workers; Allegiant pilots to vote in referendum
likely to be conducted in July
