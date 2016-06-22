BRIEF-Truecar projects total new vehicle sales to reach 1.6 mln units in June, up 5.4 pct

June 22 Truecar Inc

* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1,556,844 units in june, up 5.4 percent from a year ago

* Seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle sales in june is an estimated 17.2 million units, up from 17 million units a year ago

* "reassuring that automakers as a group are keeping incentive spending within a reasonable range"

* "u.s. Economic expansion has cooled, but we're optimistic that it can reaccelerate in second half of year"

* Excluding sales to daily rental,commercial,government fleets,retail deliveries of new cars,light trucks to likely rise by 6.4 percent in june