BRIEF-Red Hat to acquire API management leader 3scale

June 22 Red Hat Inc :

* Red Hat to acquire API management leader 3scale

* Acquisition is expected to have no material impact to red hat's revenue for second fiscal quarter ending August 31, 2016

* Expects gaap operating expense to increase by approximately $3 million, or $0.01 per share, in q2

* Management expects that non-gaap operating expense will increase by approximately $1.5 million, or approximately $0.01 per share, in q2

* Expects gaap operating expense of approximately $7 million, or ($0.03) per share, for fiscal 2017 as a result of transaction