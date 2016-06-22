BRIEF-Red Hat to acquire API management leader 3scale

June 22 Red Hat Inc :
* Red Hat to acquire API management leader 3scale
* Acquisition is expected to have no material impact to red
hat's revenue for second fiscal quarter ending August 31, 2016
* Expects gaap operating expense to increase by
approximately $3 million, or $0.01 per share, in q2
* Management expects that non-gaap operating expense will
increase by approximately $1.5 million, or approximately $0.01
per share, in q2
or its fiscal year ending feb. 28, 2017
* Expects gaap operating expense of approximately $7
million, or ($0.03) per share, for fiscal 2017 as a result of
transaction
