BRIEF-On Deck Capital amended, restated one existing asset-backed revolving debt facilities

* OnDeck account receivables trust 2013-1 LLC (ODART)
amended and restated one of its existing asset-backed revolving
debt facilities
* Third A&R agreement results in additional funding capacity
of up to $12.4 million, thereby increasing facility size to up
to $162.4 million
