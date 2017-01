June 22 Wabash National Corp :

* Wabash National Corporation enhances indirect distribution channel with retail segment realignment and consolidation

* Realigning its retail segment under commercial trailer products and diversified products

* Will begin reporting realigned segments effective with its Q2 2016 form 10-Q

* As a result of realignment, former retail segment will no longer be reported as a separate business segment in its financial statements