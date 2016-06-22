BRIEF-Kalobios Pharma says bankruptcy court confirmed amended plan of reorganization

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 22 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals :
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says on June 16, 2016, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming its amended plan of reorganization
* Pursuant to the reorganization plan, co will continue to exist as a going concern enterprise after effective date
* Plan provides , after effective date, board to consist of one director designated by Nomis Bay entity, Ronald Barliant, Cameron Durrant
* Plan provides , after effective date, board will also consist of two independent directors designated jointly by black horse entities and Nomis Bay entity
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering