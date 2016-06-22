版本:
BRIEF-Kalobios Pharma says bankruptcy court confirmed amended plan of reorganization

June 22 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals :

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says on June 16, 2016, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming its amended plan of reorganization

* Pursuant to the reorganization plan, co will continue to exist as a going concern enterprise after effective date

* Plan provides , after effective date, board to consist of one director designated by Nomis Bay entity, Ronald Barliant, Cameron Durrant

* Plan provides , after effective date, board will also consist of two independent directors designated jointly by black horse entities and Nomis Bay entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
