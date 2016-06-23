BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives CHF 21 million order from China

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
June 23 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Receives another significant order for 21 million Swiss francs ($21.91 million) from a leading Chinese tier one supplier in solar industry
* Contract includes multi-award-winning diamond wire saw DW288 series 3 as well as technology platform maia 2.1 with industry-leading upgrade cell technology MB Perc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9583 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 16 Syngenta Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald expects regulatory approval soon for ChemChina's proposed $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, he said on Monday.
ROME, Jan 16 McDonald's received a lukewarm reception when it opened a new branch just steps from St. Peter's Square last month, but on Monday the fast food giant accepted a challenge to adopt one of Pope Francis's cherished principles - feeding the hungry.