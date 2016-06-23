版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 23日 星期四 12:42 BJT

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives CHF 21 million order from China

June 23 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Receives another significant order for 21 million Swiss francs ($21.91 million) from a leading Chinese tier one supplier in solar industry

* Contract includes multi-award-winning diamond wire saw DW288 series 3 as well as technology platform maia 2.1 with industry-leading upgrade cell technology MB Perc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9583 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

