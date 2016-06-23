版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 23日 星期四 12:54 BJT

BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi FY 2015/16 EBIT down at CHF 14.4 million

June 23 Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG :

* FY operating revenue reaches 130.2 million Swiss francs ($135.81 million) (previous year: 137.2 million Swiss francs) - up 0.5 pct in local currency

* FY net income of 9.6 million Swiss francs, impacted by exchange losses

* Dividend of 12.00 Swiss francs per bearer share proposed to AGM

* FY EBIT of 14.4 million Swiss francs, compared to 14.8 million Swiss francs (-2.7 pct) in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐