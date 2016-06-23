BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi FY 2015/16 EBIT down at CHF 14.4 million

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
June 23 Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG :
* FY operating revenue reaches 130.2 million Swiss francs ($135.81 million) (previous year: 137.2 million Swiss francs) - up 0.5 pct in local currency
* FY net income of 9.6 million Swiss francs, impacted by exchange losses
* Dividend of 12.00 Swiss francs per bearer share proposed to AGM
* FY EBIT of 14.4 million Swiss francs, compared to 14.8 million Swiss francs (-2.7 pct) in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
ZURICH, Jan 16 Syngenta Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald expects regulatory approval soon for ChemChina's proposed $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, he said on Monday.
ROME, Jan 16 McDonald's received a lukewarm reception when it opened a new branch just steps from St. Peter's Square last month, but on Monday the fast food giant accepted a challenge to adopt one of Pope Francis's cherished principles - feeding the hungry.