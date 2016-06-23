BRIEF-Gottex Fund Management sets details of recapitalisation

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
June 23 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* Shareholders passed resolution, with majority of 99.66 percent of votes cast, authorizing board to issue up to a maximum of 100,000,000 new shares
* Issue price for all new shares to be issued in connection with recapitalisation has been set at 0.34 Swiss francs per new share Source text - bit.ly/28OJXlP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 16 Syngenta Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald expects regulatory approval soon for ChemChina's proposed $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, he said on Monday.
ROME, Jan 16 McDonald's received a lukewarm reception when it opened a new branch just steps from St. Peter's Square last month, but on Monday the fast food giant accepted a challenge to adopt one of Pope Francis's cherished principles - feeding the hungry.