BRIEF-GE gets offer from Cerberus Capital for its consumer finance business in France

June 23 General Electric Co

* Ge receives binding offer from cerberus capital management for sale of consumer finance business in france

* Sale would represent ending net investment (eni) of approximately $4.6 billion as of end of q1 of 2016

* Sale excludes platform's approximately $2 billion prime mortgage portfolio which is being sold separately

* Says proposed transaction will be submitted to business works councils for their information and consultation

* Says ge will retain financing verticals that relate directly to ge's industrial businesses

* Ge capital believes it is on track to deliver about $35 billion of dividends to ge under this plan, subject to regulatory approval