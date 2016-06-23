BRIEF-GE gets offer from Cerberus Capital for its consumer finance business in France

June 23 General Electric Co
* Ge receives binding offer from cerberus capital management
for sale of consumer finance business in france
* Sale would represent ending net investment (eni) of
approximately $4.6 billion as of end of q1 of 2016
* Sale excludes platform's approximately $2 billion prime
mortgage portfolio which is being sold separately
* Says proposed transaction will be submitted to business
works councils for their information and consultation
* Says ge will retain financing verticals that relate
directly to ge's industrial businesses
* Ge capital believes it is on track to deliver about $35
billion of dividends to ge under this plan, subject to
regulatory approval
