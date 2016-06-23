BRIEF-Centerra Gold says Kumtor mine receives 2016 emissions and discharge permits

June 23 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra reports kumtor mine receives 2016 emissions and
discharge permits
* Kumtor operation has received its 2016 maximum allowable
emissions permit from kyrgyz republic state agency for
environmental protection and forestry
* Mae permit is valid until december 31, 2016 and is first
new mae permit issued by saepf to kumtor since 2014
* Kumtor will have necessary permits and approvals in place
for continuous operations throughout second half of 2016
* Environmental expertise (approval) of kumtor's 2016 mine
plan is expected to be received before june 30.
