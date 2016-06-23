版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 23日

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says Kumtor mine receives 2016 emissions and discharge permits

June 23 Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra reports kumtor mine receives 2016 emissions and discharge permits

* Kumtor operation has received its 2016 maximum allowable emissions permit from kyrgyz republic state agency for environmental protection and forestry

* Mae permit is valid until december 31, 2016 and is first new mae permit issued by saepf to kumtor since 2014

* Kumtor will have necessary permits and approvals in place for continuous operations throughout second half of 2016

* Environmental expertise (approval) of kumtor's 2016 mine plan is expected to be received before june 30. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

