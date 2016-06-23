BRIEF-Blackberry says Q1 non-GAAP net income $0.00 per share

June 23 Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry reports record software and services revenue for Q1 fiscal 2017

* Qtrly non-gaap total revenue of $424 million

* Q1 non gaap gross margin 53% versus 50.3 percent last year

* Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $2.5 billion as of May 31, 2016

* Non-GAAP revenue breakdown for Q1 was about 39% for software and services, 25% for service access fees , 36% for mobility solutions

* Blackberry had approximately 3,300 enterprise customer wins in quarter

* Expect to generate positive free cash flow for full year

* On track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in software and services for fy

* Qtrly loss per share $1.28

* Expect a non-GAAP EPS loss of around 15 cents for FY

* Non-GAAP net income was $0.00 per share for Q1

* Qtrly revenue $400 million versus $658 million