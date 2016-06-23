BRIEF-Blackberry says Q1 non-GAAP net income $0.00 per share

June 23 Blackberry Ltd
* Blackberry reports record software and services revenue
for Q1 fiscal 2017
* Qtrly non-gaap total revenue of $424 million
* Q1 non gaap gross margin 53% versus 50.3 percent last year
* Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term
investments was $2.5 billion as of May 31, 2016
* Cash and investments balance of $2.5 billion at end of
first fiscal quarter
* Non-GAAP revenue breakdown for Q1 was about 39% for
software and services, 25% for service access fees , 36% for
mobility solutions
* Blackberry had approximately 3,300 enterprise customer
wins in quarter
* Expect to generate positive free cash flow for full year
* On track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in software
and services for fy
* Qtrly loss per share $1.28
* Expect a non-GAAP EPS loss of around 15 cents for FY
* For full fiscal year expect a non-gaap EPS loss of around
15 cents
* Non-GAAP net income was $0.00 per share for Q1
* Qtrly revenue $400 million versus $658 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: