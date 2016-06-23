BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co to buy Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino

June 23 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd

* Iao Kun Group Holding company limited to acquire the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino In Jeju, Korea

* Deal for for KRW117.5 billion in cash

* Under terms of agreement, Iao Kun Jeju will acquire 96.23% of outstanding capital stock of Golden Luxury

* Intends to finance acquisition through loan and issuance of equity, and transaction expected to close in Q3 of 2016

* Expect current Jeju Sun Hotel management team will remain to continue to run newly renovated property

* Indirect unit entered into share purchase agreement with Golden & Luxury Co, Solaire Korea Co Ltd, Bloomberry Resorts Corp