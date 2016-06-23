BRIEF-Daqo New Energy gets RMB500 million credit line approval

June 23 Daqo New Energy Corp
* Daqo New Energy obtains approval of RMB500 million credit
line from Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank
* Daqo New Energy Corp says received approval from Chongqing
Rural Commercial Bank for an rmb500 mln credit line of a seven
year project finance loan
* Daqo New Energy says intends to use proceeds for general
corporate purposes, including capital expenditures related to
its phase 3a expansion project
* Project expected to increase polysilicon manufacturing
capacity from current level of 12,150 mt to 18,000 mt by end of
Q2 of 2017
