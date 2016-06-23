BRIEF-Gilead says European Commission grants marketing authorization for Odefsey

June 23 Gilead Sciences Inc

* European Commission grants marketing authorization for Gilead's single tablet regimen Odefsey (emtricitabine, rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV

* Gilead sciences says under agreement, co is responsible for manufacturing, registration, distribution, commercialization of Odefsey in most countries

* Odefsey approval is part of ongoing development and commercialization agreement between Gilead And Janssen, first established in 2009

* Says Janssen will distribute it in approximately 18 markets and have co-detailing rights in several key markets