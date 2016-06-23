BRIEF-World Fuel Services says to buy Papco Inc and Associated Petroleum Products Inc

June 23 World Fuel Services Corp
* World fuel services corporation to acquire papco, inc. And
associated petroleum products, inc.
* Aggregate purchase price for both companies will be
approximately $230 million
* Aggregate purchase price for deal will be funded through
company's existing credit facilities
* Transactions are expected to be $0.22 to $0.26 accretive
to earnings on a non-gaap basis in first twelve months
