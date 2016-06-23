版本:
BRIEF-World Fuel Services says to buy Papco Inc and Associated Petroleum Products Inc

June 23 World Fuel Services Corp

* World fuel services corporation to acquire papco, inc. And associated petroleum products, inc.

* Aggregate purchase price for both companies will be approximately $230 million

* Aggregate purchase price for deal will be funded through company's existing credit facilities

* Transactions are expected to be $0.22 to $0.26 accretive to earnings on a non-gaap basis in first twelve months

* Transaction will be funded through company's existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

