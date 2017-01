June 23 Oragenics Inc

* Oragenics announces entry into definitive agreement to sell consumer probiotic business

* Says purchase price is $1,700,000 in cash of which $1,250,000 will be paid at closing

* Entered into a definitive agreement to sell portion of its assets related to company's consumer probiotic business to probiora health, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)