BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences says results of CLR 125 study

June 23 Cellectar Biosciences

* Announces results of NCI-sponsored study of CLR 125 showing potential effect against triple negative breast cancer

* Study demonstrated single dose reduced volume of human-derived primary triple negative breast cancer Xenografts by about 60 percent

* Following a complete review of data, both NCI and co will determine whether to advance CLR 125 into phase 2 of contract

* CLR 125 also significantly weakened progression of micrometastases and reduced established metastases versus control vehicle