BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences says results of CLR 125 study

June 23 Cellectar Biosciences
* Announces results of NCI-sponsored study of CLR 125
showing potential effect against triple negative breast cancer
* Study demonstrated single dose reduced volume of
human-derived primary triple negative breast cancer Xenografts
by about 60 percent
* Following a complete review of data, both NCI and co will
determine whether to advance CLR 125 into phase 2 of contract
* CLR 125 also significantly weakened progression of
micrometastases and reduced established metastases versus
control vehicle
