BRIEF-Palatin Technologies entered commercial supply agreement with unit of Catalent Pharma solutions

June 23 Palatin Technologies:

* On june 20, 2016 co entered commercial supply agreement with unit of catalent pharma solutions with an effective date of june 10

* Palatin intends to engage third parties to provide catalent with a supply of bremelanotide and disposable auto-injector device

* All patients are projected to complete phase 3 clinical trials of bremelanotide for hypoactive sexual desire disorder, by q3 2016

* Palatin Technologies Inc Says Catalent Will Have Right To Supply At Least 80% Of Palatin's Needs For Product During Term Of Agreement

* Initial term of agreement will continue for period of 5 years after date that is 60 days from date on which fda gives market regulatory approval of product