June 23 Mondelz Global Llc

* Nationwide voluntary recall in U.S. Of Honey Maid Teddy Grahams Cinnamon Cubs Graham Snacks sold only in foodservice channels

* "Recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution following notification of a wheat flour recall by grain craft"