BRIEF-Verso's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court

June 23 Verso Corp :

* Verso's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court

* Verso's restructuring will reduce company's debt by approximately $2.4 billion upon emergence

* Expects to emerge from bankruptcy with $595 million in exit financing

* Verso to emerge from bankruptcy, likely by end of July

* Financing to consist of asset-based lending facility with borrowing capacity of up to $375 million led by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

* Exit financing will consist of $220 million term loan facility with available loan proceeds of $198 million led by Barclays Bank PLC