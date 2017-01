June 23 New Value AG

* Says net asset value increased to chf 8.89 million by March 31 vs. Chf 8.55 million year-ago

* Says nav per share increased to chf 2.71 from chf 2.63

* Says chf 0.28 million profit in fiscal 2015/16 versus chf 0.85 million loss year-ago