BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor enters into indenture between co and U.S. Bank National Association

June 23 Cypress Semiconductor :
* On June 23, entered into an indenture , by and between co
and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee
* Pursuant to indenture, issued $287.5 million aggregate
principal amount of its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Notes bear interest at rate of 4.50% per year, payable in
cash on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on Jan
15, 2017
* Notes will mature on January 15, 2022, unless earlier
repurchased or converted
Source text (1.usa.gov/28TZZd1)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)