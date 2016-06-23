BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor enters into indenture between co and U.S. Bank National Association

June 23 Cypress Semiconductor :

* On June 23, entered into an indenture , by and between co and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee

* Pursuant to indenture, issued $287.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes bear interest at rate of 4.50% per year, payable in cash on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on Jan 15, 2017

* Notes will mature on January 15, 2022, unless earlier repurchased or converted