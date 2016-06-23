BRIEF-US CPSC - HP recalls about 41,000 batteries for HP and Compaq notebook computers

June 23 U.S. CPSC
* U.S. CPSC - HP received seven reports of battery packs
overheating, melting or charring, including four reports of
property damage of about $4,000 total
* U.S. CPSC - HP recalls batteries for HP and Compaq
notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards
* U.S. CPSC - HP recalls about 41,000 batteries for HP and
Compaq notebook computers (in addition, about 2,600 sold in
Canada, about 4,500 sold in Mexico)
* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves lithium-ion batteries
containing panasonic cells that are used in hp notebook
computers
