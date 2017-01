June 23 Depomed Inc :

* Depomed proposes to call special meeting of shareholders on october 28, 2016 following outcome of Nucynta patent litigation

* In response to second record date request by starboard, has set a record date of aug 19, 2016 to determine shareholders entitled to call special meeting of shareholders

* Co's proposed special meeting would be called by board, and thus would not require any public solicitation on part of starboard