June 23 Bacanora Minerals Ltd :

* Bacanora announces proposed re-domicile to the UK

* All existing shares in Bacanora will be exchanged for ordinary shares in Bacanora Lithium Plc which will become new holding co for group

* To facilitate re-domicile, all existing common shares in Bacanora will be exchanged for ordinary shares in Bacanora lithium plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)