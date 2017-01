June 23 S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* Albemarle and Fortive set to join the S&P 500

* Albemarle Corp will replace Teco Energy Inc in the S&P 500

* Fortive Corp will be added to S&P 500 after the close of trading on Friday, July 1, replacing Columbia Pipeline Group Inc Source text: (bit.ly/28QcVli) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)