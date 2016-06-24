版本:
BRIEF-Nevada Exploration announces private placement offering of up to 4,285,715 units

June 23 Nevada Exploration Inc

* Announces private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement offering of up to 4,285,715 units at a price of $0.35 per unit

* Proceeds from offering will be used to advance NGE's exploration projects, including its Kelly Creek project

