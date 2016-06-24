BRIEF-Nevada Exploration announces private placement offering of up to 4,285,715 units

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
June 23 Nevada Exploration Inc
* Announces private placement
* Non-Brokered private placement offering of up to 4,285,715 units at a price of $0.35 per unit
* Proceeds from offering will be used to advance NGE's exploration projects, including its Kelly Creek project
* IBM - Bell Canada will combine its mobility services with IBM's suite of apps
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing