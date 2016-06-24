版本:
BRIEF-Kayne Anderson MLP Investment announces distribution of $0.55 per share for Q2 2016

June 23 Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Co :

* Announces distribution of $0.55 per share for Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

