BRIEF-Kayne Anderson MLP Investment announces distribution of $0.55 per share for Q2 2016

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
June 23 Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Co :
* Announces distribution of $0.55 per share for Q2 2016
* IBM - Bell Canada will combine its mobility services with IBM's suite of apps
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing