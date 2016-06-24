版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 09:02 BJT

BRIEF-Lions Gate Entertainment says Youtube orders its dance drama series Step Up

June 23 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

* Youtube orders lionsgate television's dance drama series step up, inspired by global movie phenomenon

