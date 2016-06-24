BRIEF-Village Farms says amended shareholder rights plan between company and computershare investor services not approved at meeting

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
June 23 Village Farms International Inc
* Says amended shareholder rights plan between company and computershare investor services not approved at meeting
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: )
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* IBM - Bell Canada will combine its mobility services with IBM's suite of apps
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing