BRIEF-ON Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 On Semiconductor Corp
* On semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor
* Offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on July 7, 2016
* All other terms and conditions of offer remain unchanged
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval