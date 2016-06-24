版本:
BRIEF-ON Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

June 24 On Semiconductor Corp

* On semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

* Offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on July 7, 2016

* All other terms and conditions of offer remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

