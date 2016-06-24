BRIEF-Aimia says declines in GBP/CAD exchange rate not expected to be material

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Aimia Inc
* Declines in gbp/cad exchange rate would be unlikely to have a material mid-term impact on company's financial results.
* "do not expect a material impact on adjusted ebitda or free cash flow from a weaker pound"
* "in near term, company expects a period of uncertainty to prevail in u.k. As government determines its position with respect to eu"
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval