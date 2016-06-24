BRIEF-Austin Resources Ltd says has no material change to report

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Austin Resources Ltd
* Co is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval