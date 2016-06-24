版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Austin Resources says and has no material change to report at this time

June 24 Austin Resources Ltd

* Not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

