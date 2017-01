June 23 Zoe's Kitchen Inc :

* Zoe's kitchen says issues statement regarding comments made by John Cassimus, son of founder, Zoë Cassimus

* Zoe's kitchen says John Cassimus comments should not be interpreted as views of co, or any indication of its current or future business development plans