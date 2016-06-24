BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says UK is key market

June 24 Zurich Insurance

* Says UK is key market for Zurich, remains committed to customers, distributors, communities and employees in the UK

* Says we're not going anywhere and we expect business and market sentiment will normalise over time

* Says the process of UK leaving EU is likely to take years so at the moment it's far too soon to say how this will effect our business

* Says has set up a team to follow the process closely and will provide information to customers, distributors and employees as the process evolves