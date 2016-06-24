BRIEF-Zurich Insurance says UK is key market

June 24 Zurich Insurance
* Says UK is key market for Zurich, remains committed to
customers, distributors, communities and employees in the UK
* Says we're not going anywhere and we expect business and
market sentiment will normalise over time
* Says the process of UK leaving EU is likely to take years
so at the moment it's far too soon to say how this will effect
our business
* Says has set up a team to follow the process closely and
will provide information to customers, distributors and
employees as the process evolves
