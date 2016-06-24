BRIEF-Canadian Solar announces that a Tornado damaged its funing cell factory in China

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Canadian Solar Inc
* Canadian Solar announces that a tornado damaged its funing cell factory in china
* Tornado occurred in afternoon of june 23, 2016 and caused property damage and personal injuries
* Company expects to recover substantially all of its financial losses through insurance
* Funing solar cell facility is currently shut down while company assesses extent of damage
* Says expects to fulfill its module delivery commitments and maintain its annual module shipment guidance
* Company's other wafer, cell and module manufacturing facilities in china and abroad are not affected
* "we are assessing situation but do not expect it to have a material impact on our business"
* Plans to cover solar cell needs by increasing output from suzhou solar cell factory,ramping up production at new cell factory in thailand
* Plans to cover its solar cell needs also by purchasing additional solar cells from its long term third-party suppliers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval