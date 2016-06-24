BRIEF-J C Penney Co says co, unit enter restatement agreement to amend and restate corp's existing credit agreement

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 J C Penney Company Inc
* Says co and unit entered into a restatement agreement to amend and restate corporation's existing credit agreement
* Amended and restated credit agreement replaces credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of may 22, 2013
* Amended and restated credit agreement provides for a $1.69 billion senior secured term loan credit facility
* Maturity date for amended and restated term loan facility is june 23, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval