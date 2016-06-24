版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-J C Penney Co says co, unit enter restatement agreement to amend and restate corp's existing credit agreement

June 24 J C Penney Company Inc

* Says co and unit entered into a restatement agreement to amend and restate corporation's existing credit agreement

* Amended and restated credit agreement replaces credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of may 22, 2013

* Amended and restated credit agreement provides for a $1.69 billion senior secured term loan credit facility

* Maturity date for amended and restated term loan facility is june 23, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

